Yankton Community Library will continue the 2023 “Who Lived in that House” tour series. Join them on Sept. 6 for a walking tour of the Mount Marty University campus to learn about their origin and continuing story.
The tour will start at 6 p.m. This is a free event, but registration is required as space is limited. Call or stop by the library to reserve your spot.
