Mount Marty University sophomore flutist Tashlynne Badger has been selected to participate in the 2022 South Dakota Intercollegiate Band.
Badger, a Secondary Education Math and Music major from Brandon, was selected for the honor of joining the band, which will perform with top college musicians from across South Dakota at 11 a.m., Friday, March 25, at the SDSU Performing Arts Center in Brookings. The concert is open to the public with tickets available at the door.
Badger will be seated third among ten flautists from nine colleges and universities around the state.
Intercollegiate Band has not been held since 2019. Nine colleges in South Dakota offer band programs. The top musicians from these colleges are selected to form the Intercollegiate Band using a selection process of nomination and placement audition.
