CASES DISPOSED:
SEPT. 17-23, 2022
John Henry Pesek, Tyndall; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Eric Michael Traviss, Sioux Falls; Obey traffic sign in park; $97.50.
Marshall William Higuera, 100 Mack Dr., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Kannon Thomas Dumont, Bennington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cynthia Kay Wuestewald, 922 ½ W. 8th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Daniel David Morton, LeMars, Iowa; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Paul Lewis Schafers, Tripp; Glass containers prohibited; $122.50.
Pamela Fay Hartman, Lesterville; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jeff Sudbeck, 108 Greenbriar St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Ashley L. Brooks, 708 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Lorin Flemming, Losa Angeles, Calif.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Reinold Pinkelman, Springfield; Overweight on axle; $223.50.
Maile Alexandra Geolina, Volin; Careless driving; $132.50.
Tara E. Schafers, Tripp; Glass containers prohibited; $122.50.
Amber S. Best, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Habitual offender 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $2,500-$5,000; $4,546.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 39 days credit.
William Kenneth Reardon, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Natalie Kleensang, 1506 Oakwood Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
David Allen Kant, Junior, Columbus, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Wayne Anthony Boula, 30653 US Highway 81, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Todd Eugene Cooley, Merrill, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $202.50.
Benjamin Jay Arens, 1105 Cedar Street, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Michael Anthony Strom, 301 Leos Dr., Yankton; No motorcycle driver license; $132.50.
Lindsey Gwinn, 2003 Locust St., Apt. 6, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Yuniel Valdivia Hernandez, 1305 W. 8th St., Apt. 9, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Adam Richard Jensen, 2105 Mulberry, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Caleb Pedersen, Lesterville; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; Careless driving; $132.50.
Andrew James Tolsma, Spring Lake Park, Minn.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Benjamin Michael Skroch, Bloomfield, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $210.50.
Jorge Valdivia Morales, 1305 W. 8th St., Apt. 9, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kevin J. Hochstein, 2912 Lakeview Dr., Apt. 4, Yankton; Careless driving; $126.50.
Alex Saenz, Amarillo, Tex.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Susan A. Snyder, Spencer, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kelly Joann Arnold, 1903 Peninah St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cheryl Lynn Bauder, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Savannah Wuestewald, Mission Hill; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause)
Linsey Colgan, 903 Pearl St., Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $236.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 8 years, 6 months suspended and 10 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by complaint; Drug free zones created; Recharged by complaint; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by complaint; Drug free zones created; Recharged by complaint; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by information; Drug free zones created; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by information; Drug free zones created; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; rEcharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by complaint; Drug free zones created; Recharged by complaint; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint.
Kyle Katterhagen, 117 E. 16th St., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Allyson Rae Anderson, Brooklyn Center, Minn.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Amanda Marie Louise Hazel, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
CASES DISPOSED:
SEPT. 24-30, 2022
Jack Schaa, 1702 Peninah St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Braiden Ryan Hurd, Le Mars, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Under twenty-one driver; $472.50; License suspended for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Monsieur Franier Ragin, 1210 Broadway Ave. #35, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; recharged by information.
Scott J. Odekirk, Overland Park, Kan.; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50.
Jeremiha J. Kohler, Springfield; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Exhibition driving; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Reckless driving; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 3 days credit.
Colton Carl Roth, Hurley; Temporary closing of highway; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Aaron Larson, 1303 W. 19th St., Unit 3, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Justin Hansen, Religh, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Rufus R. Rainbow, Lake Andes; Driving under influence – 4th offense; $916.50; License revoked for two years; Penitentiary sentence of five years with 2 years, 6 months suspended and 56 days credit; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 5th or subsequent; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Kylie Kay Burket, Platte; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Tanner Sedlacek, 30975 435th Ave., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jessica Dawn Hayes, 709½ W. 4th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Heidi Marie Lewis, Avon; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges.
Rufus Richard Rainbow II, Lake Andes; Failure to appear/report felony; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 22 days credit; Failure to appear/report felony; Recharged by information.
Christle D. Miles, 200 E. 15th Street #3, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Robert Eugene Gregory, 501 Picotte, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Michelle Kay Lee, Volin; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Keith Christensen, 1305 Picotte Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Maxwell Herber, Dell Rapids; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Trevor Fitzgerald, 318 Pearl Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Laurie Groetken, 2209 Burleigh St. #103, Yankton; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information.
Cody Robert Cuka, Tyndall; Overweight on axle; $239.50.
Lucretia Samuels, 422 W. 15th St., Apt. 35, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Ronald Sedillo, 114 E. 3rd Street, Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Stephanie Haneklaus, 31104 445th Street, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended and 5 days credit; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Nathan Allen Sarha, Vermillion; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Melia Autumn Quezada, Hartington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
John Goeken, Utica; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Ronald R. Herpich, Herington, Kan.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sydney Altenburg, Harrisburg; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marcus Allen Chapman, Vermillion; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Brent Reid, Box Elder; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Daniel Bahr, 123 Gregg Rd., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 8 days credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Delwin William Ruda, 310 Mulberry St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Ruby Elaine Schroeder, 121 Wayne St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Bradley L. Erwin, Concord, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Kimberlena Hunnewell, Avon; Operation vehicle driving privileges suspended, revoked; Dismissed by prosecutor; Refusal to surrender license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Operation vehicle driving privileges suspended, revoked; Recharged by information; Refusal to surrender license; Recharged by information.
Miles Alan Rademaker, Lake Preston; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Christian Lopez, Madison, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Amos Phillip Bearshield, Winner; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ethan Mark Eide, 3007 Country Dr., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Frank Douglas Jones, 30548 U.S. Hwy 81, Yankton; Overweight on axle; $197.50.
