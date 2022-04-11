The Yankton Community Library will be closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, for staff training. The library will reopen on Thursday, April 14, at 9 a.m.
The Library Board of Trustees’ regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday is canceled.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Wednesday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the library.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
