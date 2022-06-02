Woman Pulled From River Near Lake Yankton

A woman was pulled from the Missouri River near Gavins Point Dam Thursday.
According to the Yankton County Sheriff's Office, a call was received at 4:27 p.m. of a female subject in the water at the free beach off Toe Road below the dam. Two young females who were kayaking spotted the woman in the water and yelled to the beach area for help. The incident was reported as a possible drowning, according to a press release.
Two adult females went into the water and brought the victim to shore. She was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, then airlifted to Sioux Falls. Her condition was unknown as of this writing.
Although the name of the victim was provided in the press release, the Press & Dakotan has chosen not to publish it until her situation becomes clear.
Also responding to the incident was the Yankton County Search & Rescue Team; Yankton County Emergency Management; Yankton County Ambulance; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks; and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
