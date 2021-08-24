Highway 46 Proposal At Wagner Meets Opposition

WAGNER — The South Dakota Transportation Commission will consider Thursday whether to postpone a Highway 46 project at Wagner because of public concerns including a petition drive, a state official says.
The SDDOT is currently in the final design phase of the Highway 46 construction project, according to Mike Behm. He serves as the SDDOT division director for planning and engineering.
Plans calls for changing the current four-lane road through Wagner and constructing a three-lane with one driving lane in each direction with a center left turn lane, he told the Press & Dakotan.
“The traffic volume, turning vehicles and safety of pedestrians were identified as high problems areas and priorities,” he said. “Our plans called for the change to a three-lane configuration.”
A petition drive has collected more than 1,200 signatures to keep Highway 46 four lanes and opposing proposed changes, according to a press release from Gerrit Juffer and Brenda Jaton of Wagner and Frank Kloucek of Scotland.
“(The petitions) were circulated in Wagner and the surrounding area over the past two weeks,” the press release said. “The petitions were sent to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).”
Because of such local concerns, the reconstruction project could be delayed on the multi-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP), Behm said.
“When the South Dakota Transportation Commission meets Thursday in Pierre, they will review our STIP proposal and make decisions on how they want to proceed,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
“One of the things under consideration is moving the project back a year so we can take more time to hear the concerns and to visit with the public. We can then determine how we should move forward.”
As the decision-making board, the Transportation Commission holds the final say and typically makes final STIP decisions at its August meeting, Behm said. Moving a project forward or back on the schedule isn’t unusual, depending on the circumstances, he said.
“We had planned for starting the (Highway 46) project in 2023, but now we may be looking at 2024,” said Behm, the SDDOT division director for planning and engineering.
The proposed Highway 46 project would run through the entire east-west length of Wagner, Behm said. The work would be undertaken in phases, allowing the highway traffic to continue flowing through Wagner, he said.
“This is a pretty major project, and the reconstruction currently planned will likely take two construction seasons,” he said. “We held three public meetings on the project. The March 2020 meeting was held virtually because of COVID, and we held another meeting August 2020 at the Wagner Armory.”
However, the SDDOT has received multiple comments, both verbal and written, opposing the proposed three-lane design and instead keeping the existing four-lane segment through Wagner, he added.
The petition reflects local opposition to changes, according to the press release.
“The crux of the petition states, ‘We are concerned that the change to a two lane with a center passing lane will lead to unnecessary traffic congestion and the potential for unsafe driving situations,’” the press release said.
The release cited what it considered statistics supporting the call for keeping four lanes.
“DOT accident rate charts show this stretch of road significantly lower compared to similar roads in the state. It does not appear that this proposed road change will be done to improve safety,” the opponents said.
“The Urban Principal Arterial Crash rate in Wagner from 2015 to 2019 was 1.16 crashes per million vehicle miles traveled while the state average is 1.95.”
The DOT didn’t hear any significant opposition until recently, Behm said.
“This year, at the STIP meeting (July 14 in Sioux Falls), we heard from some folks who were concerned about the three-lane configuration in Wagner,” he said. “We met with the Wagner City Council in July for further discussion about the project.”
At the STIP meeting, Jaton testified in support of keeping the four lanes in place, according to the press release.
“She asked the question, ‘Is it too late to change the proposed two-lane plan back to a four-lane? We were told this is a done deal. Is it?’” the press release said. “The answer given by the SDDOT was that, ‘No, this is not a done deal.’”
Juffer said the three-lane proposal has generated opposition among area residents.
“We have had tremendous community support for keeping the four lanes intact with needed improvements. A clear lack of transparency is obvious. It appears the landowners and other stakeholders were not very well informed on the scope of this project,” he said.
“What economic impact will a two-year construction program do to the businesses on Highway 46 and businesses up and down Wagner’s main street? What are the long-term implications of this project? Will travelers find other routes to reach their destinations?”
Kloucek, a former state legislator in a neighboring legislative district, thanked the stakeholders who signed the petition and asked questions at the Wagner City Council meeting.
“On major projects such as this, there appears to be a need for more transparency,” he said. “There is a solution to the issues facing the Wagner City Council, affected citizens, businesses and all who use the four-lane through Wagner. The SDDOT and city of Wagner should be willing to sit down and work it out with the affected stakeholders.”
Jaton expressed concern about the traffic flow during construction.
“The long-term best interest of Wagner and those that travel Highway 46 through Wagner must be our first priority,” she said.
The SDDOT faces a tremendous number of projects, Behm said. “The transportation needs in South Dakota are significant,” he said.
A new federal transportation bill is due next month, which will play an important role in determining projects over multiple years, Behm said. The U.S. Senate has passed a package, which has moved to the U.S. House.
In addition, South Dakota could benefit from any federal stimulus funds, Behm said.
The DOT plans to move forward with its plans, he said.
South Dakota relies heavily on federal funds for its transportation projects, which are generally an 80/20 match, Behm said. In general, South Dakota receives $2 in federal funds for its state programs for every $1 sent to Washington.
The DOT is also working with a number of other projects in southeast South Dakota, including U.S. 81 north of Yankton, S.D. 46 from the Highway 46-81 intersection east to the Iowa border, and work in the Tyndall, Tabor and Springfield areas and at Vermillion, to name a few sites.
“We’ve got a lot of working going on in the Yankton area,” he said. “You have a lot of needs down there, and we’re taking care of them.”
