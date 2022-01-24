The Yankton County Auditor's Office is currently closed. It will tentatively re-open Thursday, Jan. 27, per COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Most Popular
Articles
- Yankton Motel Bought For Employee Housing
- Update 9:29 p.m.: One Arrested After Stabbing Incident In Yankton
- Human Trafficking Exists In Yankton Area
- Actor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment
- ‘At Or Near Capacity’
- Vermillion Woman Sentenced For 2020 Death Of Son
- 3 People Involved In Armour Shooting
- In The Rezone
- Paul Bogner
- New Friends
Images
Commented
- Coincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)
- Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)
- Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)
- Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)
- New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)
- Letter: A Sweeping Difference (14)
- Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)
- A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)
- The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)
- (More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)
- Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)
- Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)
- Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)
- Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)
- A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)
- As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)
- Letter: Social Workers (1)
- Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)
- Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)
- Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)
- New COVID Surge And Its Impact (1)
- Letter: The Value Of Reading (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.