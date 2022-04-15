• City police were engaged in a vehicle pursuit on Railroad Street at 1:42 p.m. Friday. The suspect vehicle was a white Crown Victoria with no plates.
• A report was received at 9:35 a.m. Friday of harassing phone calls received at a Yankton business.
