Shooting Death Near Hartington Investigated

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in rural Cedar County, north of Hartington.
According to a press release from the Nebraska State patrol, the incident occurred Wednesday morning at a work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately one mile north of Hartington. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses at the scene were attempting life-saving measures on the victim.
The victim was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he died from his injuries.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.
Preliminarily, investigators believe that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim.
The suspect, identified as David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. Charges are pending.
The investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.
