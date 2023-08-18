Nebraska’s Support Our Schools Petition ‘On Pace’ For 90K Signatures Goal

Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, at left, leads a march of teachers from downtown Lincoln to the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Petition circulators trying to stop Nebraska’s new tax credit for funding scholarships to private K-12 schools say they are on pace to collect enough signatures to place the issue on the ballot in November 2024.

Support Our Schools Nebraska had set a goal of collecting 90,000 signatures from registered voters in the state. That is about 30,000 more than the roughly 60,000 valid signatures the Secretary of State’s Office has said are needed.

