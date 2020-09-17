100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 18, 1920
• The class of 1920 of Yankton High School holds an enviable record. Not only is it the largest class to graduate from the city schools but also, of the 45 pupils that completed the course, 21 are going on to college.
• The sophomore class came out victorious over the freshman at the college in the flag rush on observatory hill yesterday afternoon. From 4 o’clock till sundown the soph colors remained in the air and for that time the frosh fought gallantly to get them down.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 18, 1945
• The nylon hosiery dream suffered a setback today. The national association of hosiery manufacturers said that even with predicted production of 3,500,000 dozen pairs by Christmas, less than one pair per woman would be available by that time.
• A freak frost hit a strip about a mile wide near Springfield a few nights ago and it froze hard enough to damage the corn ears. It is thought that the area where the frost hit is a little lower than surrounding land and hence more subject to the low temperatures.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 18, 1970
• The bones of eleven Indians who lived sometime between 500 and 1,500 years ago will be reburied on the Jacob D.S. Hofer farm near Freeman, according to Dr. John S. Sigstad, curator of Anthropology at the University of South Dakota. The skeletons and partial skeletons were taken from a burial mound on the Hofer farm this summer.
• Don Oswald and Gary Cwach will captain the Yankton Bucks in their first ESD game tonight when the Bucks meet the Huron Tigers at Crane-Youngworth Field. The Bucks have won both previous starts this year, while the Tigers have won one and lost one. Huron is the defending ESD football champion.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 18, 1995
• The mood was somber last night as more than 160 people gathered at St. John’s Lutheran Church for a prayer service to remember Tammy Haas and to pray for resolution to the mystery surrounding her death.
• A Yankton man accused of manslaughter in Nebraska for the death of a woman three years ago will plead innocent, his lawyer said. Eric Stukel, 20, made his initial court appearance Friday in Hartington, Neb. He posted $5,000 cash bond and was released from jail, said Cedar County, Neb., Sheriff Elliot Arens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.