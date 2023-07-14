CASES DISPOSED: JUNE 17-23, 2023

Christopher Michael Jaton, 416 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.

