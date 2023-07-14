CASES DISPOSED: JUNE 17-23, 2023
Christopher Michael Jaton, 416 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Erica Anne Smith, 1705 Dakota St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Matthew Jacob Maloun, Page, Neb.; Expired annual inspection; $182.50; Vehicle equipment violation; $182.50.
Jennifer Rae Bachmann, 31021 434th Ave., Yankton; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Ryan Dean Watson, Freeman; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50; No motorcycle driver license; $132.50.
Jason F. Hanson, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Christopher Michael Jaton, 416 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Left-turning vehicle – manner of making turn; Dismissed by prosecutor; Rearlamps required; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $486.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Trinity Shane Hurrell, Mission Hill; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Margaret Freiburghouse, 901 Memory Ln., Apt. 17, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Gary Al Longe, Pierce, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $218.50.
Lyle Ervin Luckinbill, Bloomfield, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tomicka Kenisha Jones, 200 E. 15th St., #4, Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Ronald Sedillo, 114 E. 3rd Street, Apt. 201, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Recharged by information.
Israel Lozono Tapla, Windsor, Neb.; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Haley Ann Hedges, 719 ½ Capitol St., Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Joaquin Lira Padilla, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Steven Robert Vangemert, 1805 Douglas Ave., Kalamazoo, Mich.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Belinda Starr Carlson, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Clayton Bayless Chipchase, 909 W. 8th St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Cynthia Louisa Novak, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joshua D. Hofer, Gibbon, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Curtis Eugene Morin, 107 Rainbow St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ronald Lee Lamie III, Chamberlain; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Kevin Michael Tycz, Tyndall; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jeremiha Jonathan Kohler, Springfield; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Gerald Dean Rains, Sioux City, Iowa; Seat belt violation; $25.
Anthony Earl Weber, 114 3rd St., Yankton; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Jonathan Richard Burks, 916 Pine St., Apt. A, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Kenneth James Meisenhoelder, Tripp; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jack Carter Winfrey, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Nicholas Allen Taggart, Irene; Fishing without license – resident; $132.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Daryl Dean Jaster, 706 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Heather Marie Wynn, 1605 Pearl Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Mark L. Burbach, Wynot, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Hilary Rae Sosey, Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Steven Taylor Thompson, 4312 E. Highway 50, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Frenando Rodriguez Venegas, Holdrege, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $221.50.
