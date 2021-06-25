Attention, lovers of small animals: The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut St., will host a special Hedgehog Book Craft night. Come to the library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, make and decorate a hedgehog from a discarded library book.
All ages are welcome; however, the craft is most suitable for those in upper elementary through adults. This event will also feature an appearance by live hedgehogs.
This craft will also be made available in a take-and-make kit after the event for those unable to attend while supplies last.
This event is free and pre-registration is not required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
