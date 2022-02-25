During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to consider changes intended to streamline the special events no-parking ordinance and the consumption ordinance.
Additionally, the board will consider an easement and agreement with B-Y Water for a valve, eTicket software and equipment for the Yankton Police Department, and an agreement for professional services regarding taxiway rehabilitation at the airport.
Prior to the regular meeting, the board will meet for a work session to discuss the 2022-2025 strategic plan.
The work session will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at RTEC with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m.
