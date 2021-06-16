The Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery & Aquarium will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the aquarium on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Come on out and see what is happening at the aquarium; 2021 hours for the Aquarium 10 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days per week from May 1 through Labor Day. There are 10,000 gallons of displays with many species available for viewing.
Also, don’t forget about the one-of-a-kind plush paddlefish and other new items in the gift shop commemorating the 60th anniversary.
The hatchery building is closed to the public for 2021. The outdoor grounds (ponds, trout raceway, walking areas) are open.
The Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery are seeking additional members of the community to get involved. If you are interested in further information, contact us the group. Visit https://www.friendsofgavinspointfishhatchery.com/.
