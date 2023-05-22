Alcester Woman Charged With Wire Fraud
SIOUX FALLS — An Alcester woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for 10 counts of wire fraud.

According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Michelle Warner, 56, was indicted earlier this month. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on May 18, and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

