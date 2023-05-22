Alcester Woman Charged With Wire Fraud

SIOUX FALLS — An Alcester woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for 10 counts of wire fraud.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Michelle Warner, 56, was indicted earlier this month. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on May 18, and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that beginning on or about June 1, 2018, and continuing through May 17, 2022, Warner, who was employed as a bookkeeper/accountant and later as a business administrator, “devised and intended to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud and obtain money and property from others by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises,” according to a press release.
It’s also alleged that Warner “falsely and fraudulently paid herself additional and unauthorized payroll payments and then used the funds for her own purposes.” She “also caused her employer to remit payroll tax to the Internal Revenue Service on her behalf. Such funds purportedly came from withholding from Warner’s payroll check, when in fact, as Warner then and there knew, she did not actually withhold those funds from her payroll check.” Additionally, Warner used her employer’s credit card without authority for her own personal use.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $1,000 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Sioux City (Nebraska) Police Department.
Warner was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
