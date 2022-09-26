Pro-Medicaid Expansion Group Visits Yankton

Lutheran Deacon and tour organizer Brenda Handel-Johnson asked attendees to support medicaid expansion In South Dakota.

 Courtesy Photo

The “Love Your Neighbor Tour — SD” made a stop in Yankton Saturday to encourage voters to support Amendment D to the state’s constitution in support of Medicaid expansion.

The message of the tour is that all religions have a call to “Love thy neighbor,” especially neighbors in need whose health is at stake, according to a press release for Saturday’s talk.

