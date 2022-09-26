Pro-Medicaid Expansion Group Visits Yankton

The “Love Your Neighbor Tour — SD” made a stop in Yankton Saturday to encourage voters to support Amendment D to the state’s constitution in support of Medicaid expansion.
The message of the tour is that all religions have a call to “Love thy neighbor,” especially neighbors in need whose health is at stake, according to a press release for Saturday’s talk.
S. Maribeth Wentzlaff, prioress at Sacred Heart Monastery, opened the meeting and discussed the proposed amendment in terms of Christian beliefs.
“‘Whatever you do for the least of my brothers or sisters, you do for me,’” she said, quoting the Gospel of Matthew. “Our brothers and sisters are all around us, and by assisting them in their needs, we serve our Lord because we are all part of the greater Kingdom.”
Currently, the state’s Medicaid program coverage includes pregnant women up to 60 days post-partum and, under certain circumstances, can also include newborns, disabled children, cases of breast and cervical cancer, workers with disabilities and various services for the developmentally disabled, according to the Department of Social Services.
The maximum gross monthly income to qualify for Medicaid in South Dakota is less than $620 for a single-person household, $779 for a two-person household, $882 for a three-person household and $1,001 for a four-person household, according to the department’s website.
“If you earn $1 over, you do not qualify for Medicaid,” said Brenda Handel-Johnson, a deacon with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and tour organizer.
In states that have not expanded Medicaid, people who cannot afford health insurance often avoid routine checkups, as well as medical care for ongoing conditions, ratcheting up medical costs, she said.
Medicaid expansion, a provision of the Affordable Care Act, (ACA), allows states to expand Medicaid coverage to individuals ages 19-64 and families with incomes from 100%-133% of the federal poverty level.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ website, the federal annual poverty level for individuals/households is: $12,880 (one person), $17,420 (two person), $21,960 (three person) and $26,500 (four person). Medicaid expansion would raise those limits by an additional 33%-38%, depending on how individual states calculate the income limit.
Reportedly, about 40,000 South Dakotans would qualify for expanded Medicaid, a number expected to increase every year.
Medicaid expansion is not connected with Medicare for senior citizens 65 and older and does not affect them.
The moral imperative is one thing, but there is also a good business case for Medicaid expansion, said Bill Kubat, a tour member who also spoke on the issue at Saturday’s event.
The current Medicaid program is funded 50%/50% by the state at the federal government, he said.
“With Medicaid expansion, that match becomes — for the first two years — 95% federal, 5% state,” Kubat said. “After that, it’s 90%/10% (federal/state). Over a five-year period, the cost to the state is about $4 million.”
However, what comes into South Dakota from the federal government match is about $1.3 billion, he said, adding that because 38 states and the District of Columbia have already expanded Medicaid, there’s an increasing body of data documenting improved health-care outcomes as well.
“The American Cancer Society has been able to document that, for states that have implemented Medicaid expansion, there are higher rates of cancer survivors,” Kubat said. “There’s tangible data that suggests that health-care outcomes improved, and economic impact is improved as well.”
In a video on the Cancer Action Network Website, retired Yankton oncologist Dr. Mary Milroy discussed some of her experiences with the state’s current Medicaid system and its effect on cancer treatment of some of her patients.
Milroy said that, for the most part, the low-income patients she worked with in her career were hard working and put in long hours but did not have access to health care, which placed a burden on them and their families.
During her time in practice, there were several instances in which patients newly diagnosed with cancer were faced with difficult decisions, she said, describing an immune-compromised patient, who should have been isolating, continuing to work so she could afford the treatments.
“(Also) I had a woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. We talked about options for treatment, and she looked at me straight in the face and said, ‘I will not bankrupt my family,’ and got up and walked out of the exam room,” Milroy said. “I tried to call her; we sent her letters. It was a very heartbreaking day for me when I saw her obituary in the papers, and I thought, ‘That shouldn’t have been.’”
