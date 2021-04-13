Renewed efforts in a 29-year-old cold case aim to shed light on the events surrounding the death of a Yankton teen.
On what would have been the 48th birthday of Tammy Haas, who lost her life in 1992 during Yankton’s homecoming week celebrations, Yankton law enforcement and FBI investigators announced a $15,000 reward during a press conference Tuesday.
“Tammy’s mother, Nancy Haas, and the family have long awaited answers to very basic questions: What happened that night? Why did she die?” said Michael Paul, FBI special agent in charge of the Minneapolis Field Office. “Today, we hope that the announcement of a reward of $15,000 for information regarding Tammy’s death will encourage someone to come forward.”
Investigators have some certainty that there is someone who has information about what happened with Tammy that night, he said.
Anyone with information can call the FBI Sioux Falls office at 605-334-6881 or the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or submit information online to the FBI at www.tips.fbi.gov.
This investigation of Haas’ case illuminates the fact that time does not deter law enforcement efforts and persistence to find truth and justice, Paul said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.