City Commission Votes To Raise SAC Rates

With the city citing the return to more normalized operations of the facility, it’s going to be a little more expensive to utilize the Summit Activities Center (SAC) going forward.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 7-0 in favor of raising rates at the SAC. A day pass will go from $6 to $7, monthly memberships will climb from $15 to $20 and the annual membership fee will rise from $120 per year to $200 per year.
City Manager Amy Leon said the facility — which the city shares responsibility for with the Yankton School District — faced a number of challenges throughout the pandemic.
“We made a number of changes at the Summit Activities Center, including changing of hours, asking folks to be separate, there were certain days that hours were reserved solely for certain school uses so we weren’t co-mingling the public with certain school groups at that time,” she said. “We also were shut down for a number of days and we provided less in terms of activities that were going on — in fact, many were canceled. And we eliminated group fitness entirely.”
As a result, rate hikes did not occur as they normally would have in that timeframe.
However, Leon said that operations have largely been returning to normal at SAC.
“We’re building back up to where we were in terms of group fitness, having open swims and having all the things that come along with the Summit Activities Center,” she said. “We think it’s prudent to move the rates back to, hopefully, become as solvent as we can in that operation.”
Commissioner Tony Maibaum asked officials what it might take to break even on the facility as far as rates go.
Director of Parks & Recreation Todd Larson addressed the question, noting that the SAC required a transfer of nearly $400,000 from the general fund in 2021 and that it currently has 718 active members.
“This $5 per month increase, if everybody was paying monthly, would add another $43,000,” he said. “If you take $400,000, the total loss, and divide that by 718, you’re talking $555 per member (per year) we’d have to increase rates, and that’s if we don’t grow membership.”
He also noted that prior to the pandemic, 2019 monthly membership costs were $29 while other fitness facilities in town run around $45 per month.
“We have a ways to go to get to be competitive in the market at $45 per month,” Larson said.
Information & Technology Services Director Duane Johnson pointed out that the total expected loss for the SAC is projected to be over $650,000 but will also include some capital expenditures.
Leon said the city and school district will next be discussing the future of the arrangement with the SAC in late March.
Commissioners Bridget Benson and Amy Miner were absent during Monday’s meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Unanimously signed a letter of support for inclusion of 911 dispatchers in Class B of the South Dakota retirement system;
• Approved an adoption agreement for a police canine;
• Approved the purchase of a mower and a semi-tractor;
• Approved a change order at the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
