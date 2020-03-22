The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains is launching virtual programming in light of temporary closures due to the COVID-19 virus.
Starting Monday, March 23, Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains will use Facebook Groups as a way to provide interactive, educational, and beneficial resources to parents and members. Executive Director, Chelsea Lang, hopes “to bring bits and pieces of the Club to as many kids’ homes as possible! This is a great way to help provide families with a full day of structure and activities for their kiddos so they make the most of this time at home.”
Since closing their doors last week following CDC recommendations, Boys & Girls Club staff has spent time deep cleaning all of the Club locations, along with prepping materials to launch virtual programming. “We decided to find a suitable format to serve our youth during this time. With the ability to use technology, there are many ways for us to still reach our families online” said Lindsie Bell, Chief Operating Officer.
Club staff has plenty of experience planning and running activities for students, but taking on this web-based programming has been a change of pace. They have spent the week creating daily schedules and recording videos tailored to each age level they serve. “Our staff really miss the kids and this is a great way for us to stay connected” Lindsie notes, “in the end, it is an opportunity for us to learn something new, and we are all embracing and enjoying the challenge.”
Join in their online plans and stay up to date with other Club updates by following Boys & Girls Club of Brookings, Boys & Girls Club of Moody County, or Boys & Girls Club of Yankton on Facebook.
