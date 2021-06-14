Wednesday Drive and Diners resume summer driving activities on Wednesday, June 16. If you like to drive your hot rod, muscle car, corvette, classic, pickup, or special interest car (instead of looking at it), join us in the northeast corner of the Yankton Mall parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Bring your pride and joy and join in. Organizers also encourage members of other Yankton car clubs to join in.
The group leaves promptly at 6 p.m. for various area eateries every other Wednesday. On Wednesday, June 16, they will be driving to Jerry’s Hilltop Café at Hwy 81/Hwy 20 Junction to dine.
The club does not require dues for new people to join. Just show up with your vehicle. For more information, call Larry and Collette Brockmeier at 660-9497.
