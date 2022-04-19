FBI Enters Case Involving Death Of Santee Woman

SANTEE, Neb. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken over the case involving the death of a Santee, Nebraska, woman missing for three weeks.
The body of Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was discovered Monday, according to the Santee Sioux Nation Police Department. Wabasha was reported missing March 27.
Authorities have not released any details surrounding her death or where and how her body was discovered. However, the FBI’s role indicates foul play may be involved in the case.
The Santee Sioux Police Department had been conducting the initial search for Wabasha. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was listed as a resource and contacted in the effort.
On Tuesday afternoon, Santee Sioux Police Chief Rob Henry informed the Press & Dakotan that the FBI had taken over the case. He did not release any further information and referred media inquiries to the FBI.
When Wabasha’s body was discovered Monday, an FBI spokeswoman in Omaha said the agency declined comment. After being informed the FBI was taking over the case, the Press & Dakotan reached out again to the Omaha office late Tuesday afternoon but was unable to reach the spokeswoman.
The Knox County clerk of the county court told the Press & Dakotan Tuesday that no charges had been filed with her office. However, she noted that charges could be filed in a different jurisdiction.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas and Knox County Sheriff Don Henery could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Thomas also serves as an ex-officio county coroner.
In Facebook messages, Wabasha’s family expressed sorrow at the woman’s death but also relief that she had been found. In addition, they offered their appreciation for the thoughts, prayers and assistance offered by others during the past three weeks.
On Monday, Tribal Vice Chairman Kameron Runnels informed the Press & Dakotan that the tribal police had confirmed Wabasha’s body was found. On Tuesday, Runnels told the newspaper that the tribe had no further information or comment.
Runnels told News Channel Nebraska (NCN) that murdered and missing indigenous women and men is a large national-scale problem, but he’s never seen it hit Santee.
National and regional advocacy groups are seeking to shine a spotlight on the magnitude of murdered and missing indigenous people.
On its website, the Native Women’s Wilderness organization provided information on the issue.
“Our women, girls and two-spirits are being taken from us in an alarming way,” the post said. “As of 2016, the National Crime Information Center has reported 5,712 cases of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls. Strikingly, the U.S Department of Justice missing persons database has only reported 116 cases.”
The website pointed to challenges facing the detection and prosecution of such cases.
“The majority of these murders are committed by non-Native people on Native-owned land,” the site said. “The lack of communication, combined with jurisdictional issues (among) state, local, federal and tribal law enforcement, make(s) it nearly impossible to begin the investigative process.”
The website listed a number of policy initiatives and landmarks during recent years, In 2021, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, announced the formation of the Missing and Murdered Unit that will focus on analyzing and solving missing and murdered Indigenous peoples (MMIP) cases.
During Wabasha’s disappearance, the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council had posted a photo and description of the woman on its Facebook page. The tribe also posted messages indicating council members had stayed in touch with Wabasha’s family for any updates and to offer support.
As part of the outreach effort, the tribal council informed the media in a three-state area about Wabasha’s disappearance and her description. In addition, the tribe posted contact information for reaching law enforcement agencies.
The Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council had asked for the public’s help in locating the missing woman, later offering a $1,000 reward for credible evidence that would lead to finding or contacting Wabasha.
Wabasha has never been gone so long without contacting anyone, a family member told News Channel Nebraska. After Wabasha’s family reported her missing, authorities received a number of leads from an extended area, including Kansas.
Tribal leaders said they didn’t know if Wabasha was in danger, only that she had been missing for an extended period of time.
The Nebraska State Patrol database had listed Wabasha as a missing person but not as an endangered missing person.
