PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council has awarded $422,800 in grants supported by the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to 60 arts and cultural organzations throughout South Dakota.
Grants were awarded in two categories to address urgent need and pandemic recovery.
One-time Emergency Assistance Grants were awarded to organizations for the purposes of salary support for one or more staff members; payment to artists or contractual personnel; and facility costs, such as rent and utilities.
Ten arts and cultural organizations across the state were awarded funding through the Residencies for Recovery program, which employs artists to help develop and implement creative planning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, prepare for future disasters, and build resilient arts communities.
An office of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, the South Dakota Arts Council’s mission is to provide grants and services to artists, arts organizations and schools across the state, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the South Dakota Legislature. The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the South Dakota Arts Council. The Department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen.
Area CARES grant recipients include:
• Emergency Assistance Grants
— Lewis and Clark Theatre Company, Yankton: $2,500;
— National Music Museum, Vermillion: $12,500;
— South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Vermillion: $2,500;
— Vermillion Area Dance Organization, Vermillion: $2,500;
— Yankton Area Arts Association, Yankton: $10,000;
— Yankton County Historical Society, Yankton: $2,500.
• Residencies for Recovery Grants
— United Way of Vermillion, Vermillion: $7,225.
