100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 15, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 15, 1945
• The noise of victory, sounding over Yankton shortly after six o’clock on the momentous evening of August 14, seemed scarcely adequate to express the feelings of people whose past four years of war worry had been climaxed with a gripping few days of hypertension born of anxious waiting for official news from Japan.
• This early-morning edition of the Press and Dakotan is the third issue of the paper put out in one day. The regular Tuesday edition went to press at the customary hour, 2:00 in the afternoon, carrying the headline: “ALLIES STILL AWAITING JAPS’ REPLY.” It was followed shortly by a revised edition reading “JAPANESE NOTE DELIVERED AT BERN.” Excitement continued to pile up until finally the news came that the momentous announcement would be made around six o’clock out of Washington. Then plans started for this extra.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 15, 1970
• Some 500 young South Dakota swimmers are competing for state honors in the South Dakota AAU Swim Meet now taking place at Memorial Park Pool in Yankton. The competition started this morning and will be completed late Sunday afternoon, with seventy events having been completed.
• There will be another guest day at Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf Club on Tuesday, August 18, according to club manager Gary Pesicka. Men golfers from Yankton and the surrounding area may play the well-kept par 36 layout and enjoy a steak dinner after the golfing for $3.50.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 15, 1995
• In a juggling act the most seasoned circus performer would admire, the school board shuffled the assignments of several Yankton School District teachers. Wayne Kindle, former half-time Middle School Assistant Principal and half-time Title I mathematics teacher was promoted to Middle School Principal.
• A Postal Service Customer Advisory Council has been established in the Yankton Community. Twelve volunteers were selected from over 35 applications received. The Advisory Council will provide a forum for individual customers to express their ideas, concerns and suggestions to Postal officials.
