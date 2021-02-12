South Dakota saw its number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below 100 for the first time since September in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The number currently hospitalized decreased by 20 to 84, the lowest mark since Sept. 10.
The state reported 209 new infections and two new deaths Friday. The overall death toll rose to 1,831.
Yankton County recorded no new cases and one new recovery.
Area South Dakota counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+6), Clay (+1), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+3) and Union (+5) counties.
No new cases were reported in area Nebraska counties, and Knox County’s case total was amended downward by one.
The University of South Dakota recorded seven new cases (6 students, 1 staff), up one from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose by one to 24, including two on campus (-2).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (a student), its first active case since Jan. 29.
Other South Dakota statistics from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 110,068 (+209: 156 confirmed, 53 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,180 (-29);
• Recoveries — 106,075 (+254);
• Hospitalizations — 6,425 ever hospitalized (+14); 84 currently hospitalized (-20);
• Testing — 3,173 new tests processed; 871 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 143,014 total vaccinations (+8,234); 98,167 total individuals vaccinated (98,167).
In Nebraska, the state death toll from COVID-19 rose above 2,000 Friday, with the Department of Health and Human Services reporting 12 new deaths. That raised the state’s total to 2,002.
There were 98 new infections also reported, and the number currently hospitalized dropped to 216.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 195,148 (+98);
• Recoveries — 141,783 (+547);
• Hospitalizations — 5,936 ever hospitalized (+5); 216 currently hospitalized (-14);
• Testing — 16,875 new tests processed; 2,201 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 272,495 (+13,969).
