PIERRE — More South Dakota towns are now represented in the digitized historical newspaper collections on Chronicling America, the South Dakota State Historical Society has announced.
The Miller Press (1909-1924) and The Reporter and Farmer (1888-1913) of Webster were recently added to the collection.
The new batch joins other newspaper titles from across the state of South Dakota that were digitized and made available during previous grants. There are now 82 different South Dakota newspapers available online, representing 40 towns and 36 counties.
These newspapers can be viewed online by visiting the Chronicling America website: https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/newspapers/south%20dakota/
The State Historical Society-Archives was awarded a third round of grant funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities to continue digitizing historical newspapers in 2018. The project is part of Chronicling America, a Library of Congress initiative to develop an online database of select historical newspapers from around the United States. Due to slowdowns with vendors during the pandemic, the project was extended into 2021.
As part of the grant, the State Historical Society-Archives has digitized approximately 100 rolls of microfilmed newspapers pre-dating 1924 over the last three years. The State Historical Society-Archives is currently working on a grant application to continue this digitization project next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.