Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Settles In At New Location

There’s a new church in the neighborhood.
Yankton’s Prince of Peace Lutheran Church has taken up residence in the vicinity of the airport where the former Peace Presbyterian Church once resided.
When he first arrived in Yankton, Pastor Thomas Rockhoff, the first full-time pastor that church has had in approximately 11 years, said he wasn’t planning any new initiatives until area virus numbers decreased.
“I got here and I thought, ‘You know what? It’s my first year here; it’s the middle of COVID. I’m not going to try to change too much of anything,” he said.
However, when word came from the church’s council that there was a bigger building available, Rockhoff was ready to listen.
“The church nearby was for sale, and it was about the size we would want to look at moving into, so we investigated and it was within our price range,” he said. “Our old building would have been basically just the size of the sanctuary, no classrooms, no office for me, a small kitchen, small bathrooms.”
The new building, which was purchased in mid-May, has mostly been recarpeted, and includes the pews from the former Presbyterian church as well as those brought over from the old building. There are also three classrooms for the approximately 10 Sunday-school students, a small nursery, a fellowship area and a large kitchen.
In addition to shepherding his flock through a move to a new building, Rockhoff, who chose Yankton as his first pastoral assignment, has also seen his small congregation grow from about 40 members up to more than 50.
“We have a very excited congregation who’s happy to be here, happy to be around each other,” he said. “They really like each other, they really care for each other and it feels very much like a family.”
The new church was dedicated early this month, which brought in a full house, Rockhoff said.
“Almost all of the former pastors from this church who were still living were able to make it,” he said.
Rockhoff said he hopes the upcoming church open house on Aug. 29 generates similar interest, especially from its neighbors across the road.
“We live around some new houses that maybe didn’t know there was a Lutheran church on the other side of their neighborhood,” he said. “Now, they’ll see us a little bit more, and we hope to let everybody know that we’re open for business and ready to welcome them.”
Rockhoff, who is the sixth man in four generations of his family to become a pastor, said he grew up in Wichita, Kansas, studied four years at the undergraduate level in New Ulm, Minnesota, followed by a four-year seminary program that included a one-year internship in Houston.
“I have a little more experience with big cities, but everyone at this church speaks in glowing terms of Yankton,” he said. “A lot of them have moved here or didn’t grow up here.”
It’s great when a congregation can show that it cares about its people and its community, Rockhoff said.
“I think that people don’t really care what you know until they know that you care,” he said. “When you can prove to them how much you care about them, people are ready to listen.”
———
For more information, call (605) 665-4793.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.