• Over the last several months, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to several phone and internet scams and hoaxes, specifically aimed at obtaining personal information or financial contributions from the victims. The scams come in a variety of disguises and the email or phone calls can even appear legitimate.
Citizens are asked to remain vigilant against these ongoing threats to one’s financial and personal information security. Citizens are asked to question any callers to determine their legitimacy. Simply delete any spam or phishing emails and hang up and block any unwanted phone calls.
If anyone has any concerns or questions, or has been victimized in some way, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office coordinates investigations with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), who also has information and resources available at https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/ .
• On July 18, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of a Rhino brand post hole digger and auger from a worksite south of Highway 12 and 522 Avenue. The theft likely occurred between Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. and Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m. Deputies are conducting follow-up regarding any possible suspect evidence left at the scene and witness accounts from the area. If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261.
• On July 21, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a belated report of a mailbox being struck by a vehicle approximately three-fourths of a mile north of Creighton on Highway 13. The incident likely occurred in the late evening to early morning between Wednesday, July 20, 2022, and Thursday, July 21, 2022. The vehicle caused the asphalt-embedded post to bend and the mailbox to fly a significant distance to the south. Coupled with the lengthy tire marks in the ditch, it appeared the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed. Deputies are conducting follow-up regarding suspect vehicle pieces left at the scene. If anyone has information regarding the incident, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261. All motor vehicle drivers are advised to be aware of Nebraska Revised Statute 60-696: “The driver of any vehicle involved in an accident upon any highway, private road, or private drive, resulting in damage to property, shall (a) immediately stop such vehicle at the scene of such accident and (b) give his or her name, address, telephone number, and operator’s license number to the owner of the property struck or the driver or occupants of any other vehicle involved in the collision.” In addition, if an accident causes over $1,500 damage to anyone’s vehicle/property, it is required the owner to notify law enforcement or complete their own accident report. For further information, visit https://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/crash-reporting/ .
• 7-18-2022: Julie Bearing, 46, Santee — Failure Appear, Probation Violation (Santee Warrant)
• 7-19-2022: Darlene Kitto, 23, Santee — Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant)
• 7-20-2022: Tianna White, 23, Niobrara — Disturbing the Peace (Knox County Warrant)
• 7-24-2022: Justin Brown, Sr., 40, Santee — Driving under Suspension (Knox County Warrant), Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant)
• 7-25-2022: Bryan Steskal, 38, Norfolk — DUI-Alcohol 2nd
