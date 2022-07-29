• Over the last several months, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to several phone and internet scams and hoaxes, specifically aimed at obtaining personal information or financial contributions from the victims. The scams come in a variety of disguises and the email or phone calls can even appear legitimate.

Citizens are asked to remain vigilant against these ongoing threats to one’s financial and personal information security. Citizens are asked to question any callers to determine their legitimacy. Simply delete any spam or phishing emails and hang up and block any unwanted phone calls.

