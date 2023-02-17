A Mother’s Touch

During her reign as 2003 Czech Days Queen, Erin (Tycz) Sedlacek wore the traditional ethnic costume one day to her University of South Dakota classes.
“I worked at the USD daycare, and I wore my costume to talk about my Czech heritage to the youngsters,” she said. “When I was on campus, people stopped me and asked, ‘Why are you wearing THAT?’ It was about cultural awareness, but it was also fun. I went on to be named Miss Czech Slovak USA.”
Two decades later, Sedlacek wears a title even more meaningful to her — South Dakota Mother of the Year.
“I didn’t even know I was nominated at first. I’m still not sure who did it,” she said. “I filled out the paperwork and sent it in. When I learned I was chosen, I was shocked and humbled. I don’t know if I’m ‘Mother of the Year’ material, but we do our best.”
Sedlacek will compete for the national title in April at Omaha. Joyce Stevens of Crofton, Nebraska, serves as president of the American Mothers organization that sponsors the program.
Sedlacek has submitted an application to the national level that includes information about her family, community and other involvement and referral letters. She will also complete a Zoom interview.
“At the national convention, you network with other mothers from across the nation,” she said. “You hear presentations, but you also receive encouragement and support from each other.”
During the convention, American Mothers awards a Golden Rule Foundation grant to the organization of the recipient’s choice.
ON THE JOB
Sedlacek and her husband, Jon, farm in Bon Homme County and have six children. In July, the youngsters will fall in order of these ages: Maggie, 10; George, 9; Jenny, 8; Clint, 7; Anna, 6 and Vince, 5.
“My husband picked the names,” Erin said. “We joke that, with our boys’ names, we have our own country band (George Strait, Clint Black and Vince Gill). That wasn’t the reason; we named them for family members.”
When not working on the farm, Erin works for Yankton radio station WNAX. She works with web design and graphics, which she performs at home, and on-air work and commercials that she completes during periodic trips to Yankton.
A Tyndall native, Erin was attending USD during her Czech Days Queen reign. As part of her duties, she was interviewed on WNAX. Majoring in contemporary media and journalism, she applied for a job at the station.
“(On-air personality) Jim Reimler told me to fill out an application, and they gave me a part-time job. I ran (the board during) the Minnesota Twins games and did the weather overnight,” she said. “After graduation, they brought me on full-time.”
During a recent interview, Reimler recalled Sedlacek as a young woman filled with curiosity and initiative.
“Erin was willing to take on responsibilities beyond her job. Nobody had to tell her to do it,” he said. “She would see something interesting and say, ‘Hey, I want to do this!’ She received permission and went out and did it. She took on different roles and helped our new people as they came on board.”
WE ARE FAMILY
Two decades later, those traits serve her well. She works side by side with her husband in running the family farm and raising six children. Jon and Erin both come from a tradition of large families, which they consider a blessing.
“My husband jokes that, when you run a farm and you can’t find help, you have to ‘make’ them. We have calving season in the spring, and we have children around August. When you farm, you have to plan these things,” she said, laughing. “The farm is a wonderful place to raise the family. It’s ‘all hands on deck,’ whether it’s driving tractor, picking rocks or stringing fence. We work together.”
The Sedlaceks work to grow their children’s love for the entire family while also learning hard work, self-reliance and independence.
“Maggie is my ‘mother hen.’ She makes sandwiches and can take care of supper. She also watches over the other kids,” Erin said. “But with six of them, it’s a lot easier for them to rely on each other. I say, ‘Ask your sister or your brother,’ and they work together. I tell them that I have to go out and check the cows, ‘I’ll be gone for 15 minutes.’ They learn to count on one another. The big ones and even the younger ones take charge. They also fend for each other.”
The Sedlaceks assign their children age-appropriate chores on the farm, which they tackle all together, as smaller teams or individually.
“I give all of them things to do on the farm. I can tell them to water the flowers, and I follow up a couple of days later to see if they did it. They can take care of bottle calves and the pigs,” Erin said. “I want them to make sure the cats are fed and taken care of. I want to send them out (into the world) to care for themselves because there won’t be anybody there to hold their hand.”
Erin cited two examples of her children’s initiative.
“We have grown a very big garden. My son George is a farmer through and through. This past year, he wanted his own garden so he could plant whatever he wanted,” she said. “He planted field corn, soybeans and cucumbers. It was fun to see him make his own decisions and to take care of his own garden.”
Another time, the boys got a push mower to make the hay to feed their bottle calves.
“They cut the grass, raked it, filled up the wagon and took it to the cows,” she said. “They showed the initiative that they wanted to do it, and it was really wonderful to see.”
However, life isn’t all about work. The Sedlaceks take time for family events, ranging from eating at a favorite restaurant to fun outings. When attending trade shows, Erin has taken the girls to Omaha and the boys to Sioux Falls.
“It’s more fun because it means so much more. On the farm, you can’t just take a vacation any day or every weekend,” she said. “We really try to embrace the little things. It doesn’t have to be a weekend, a theme park or Disney World. It’s those times when we can sneak away as a family because you have worked hard together as a family.”
During the pandemic, the Sedlaceks spent more time together as a family because they weren’t going to school activities and other places. “There was much less pressure to run to events,” Erin said.
FAITH AND HERITAGE
The Sedlaceks also embrace their Catholic faith, which Erin said helps her as a mother.
“Faith is one of those things you have to find something outside of me. This is a very ‘me’ culture. We need as people to find an outlet bigger than me, whatever faith you are,” she said. “Another big part of church, you can take your talents and abilities to fill wherever role you can fill. It requires a time commitment and the church is a great place for children to start learning it. Those kinds of things help later in life to develop leaders for our school boards, city councils and town boards.”
Erin uses her past and current involvement with Czech Days to promote an appreciation of their heritage. She works with the festival not only as a former queen but also as Altar and Rosary Society president at St. Wenceslaus Church in Tabor. The entire family takes part in working during the Czech Days festival.
“We have six kids, so now our family makes a perfect Beseda Dancers circle of eight,” she said. “We hope to dance at Czech Days this year.”
In addition, Erin works to instill in her children an appreciation for their ancestors and the hardships they endured. The family annually attends the Menno Pioneer Power Show and the Historic Prairie Village in Madison.
“You need to know our past to direct your future. We’re teaching our kids about it. We ask them, ‘Can you imagine using an outhouse when it was 4 degrees below zero, or you had to pick rocks by hand?’” she said. “The people who came to this country worked through all these challenges. Things are so much easier now when you have an air-conditioned tractor and can just push the button.”
ALL KINDS OF MOTHERS
Sedlacek looks forward to attending the national convention. She considers her background more of the traditional, old-fashioned mother, but she notes that mothers come from all backgrounds.
“Women tend to tear each other down. We feel we have to do it in order to get a step up. But there’s enough room for all of us,” she said. “The hardest part of being Mother of the Year is that we want to be really proud of being a mother but not diminish another person who takes on motherhood. Everyone is facing such different circumstances on how to conduct your daily life. We need to build each other up.”
Each family faces its own challenges and enjoys its own successes, Erin said.
“I’m proud of being a mother, but I don’t know that I’m THE mother of the year. That varies from one person to the next,” she said. “So long as the kids are loved and fed and being taught to be good people, I think that makes for a wonderful mother.”
Regardless of the outcome at the national convention, Sedlacek has already received a great award.
“When I told the kids about my selection, they started yelling, ‘Our mom is ‘Mother of the Year!’ She’s the best mom ever!’ They were so excited,” she said.
“I wanted to play it down, but they were jumping for joy and wanted a special supper. I had to cook it, of course, but it was still their celebration of Mom.”
In the end, that feeling among your loved ones is all that really matters, Erin said.
“We just have to do it quietly. We don’t need to post it on Twitter or Facebook,” she said. “We just work behind the scenes to make an impact on those people in our lives. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.