A Mother’s Touch
Erin (Tycz) Sedlacek, the new South Dakota Mother of the Year, is shown with her family during an Easter photo. They include (left to right) Jenny, George, Jon, Anna, Erin, Vince, Maggie and Clint Sedlacek.

 COURTESY PHOTO

During her reign as 2003 Czech Days Queen, Erin (Tycz) Sedlacek wore the traditional ethnic costume one day to her University of South Dakota classes.

“I worked at the USD daycare, and I wore my costume to talk about my Czech heritage to the youngsters,” she said. “When I was on campus, people stopped me and asked, ‘Why are you wearing THAT?’ It was about cultural awareness, but it was also fun. I went on to be named Miss Czech Slovak USA.”

