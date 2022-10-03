The Yankton Community Library (YCL) will be providing several exciting afternoon programs in October for kids in grades K-5. Programs will take place on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Lego Club will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 3:45 p.m. YCL will provide the Lego; you provide the ideas.
The after-school craft will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 3:45 p.m. Attendees will be making fall hedgehogs.
The after-school movie this month will be on Oct. 20. YCL will be screening “Hocus Pocus” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 36 minutes). The movie will start at 3:45 p.m. Come watch the original before watching the second one.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, YCL will not have an after-school activity at 3:45 p.m. but join them from 6-7:30 p.m. for a family Halloween celebration with crafts, games and lots of fun.
