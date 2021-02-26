PIERRE — The South Dakota Code Commission will meet at 10 a.m. (CT) Friday, March 5, 2021. Due to the current public health concerns with COVID-19, the meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 412 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
At the meeting, the commission will review code counsel actions taken since November 2020 per authority delegated by the Commission; consider a request for guidance on certain aspects of the framework for codification; discuss a proposal to compile the directives of the Commission on the compilation of the Code; and receive a legislative update.
Meeting information is available online: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/218337.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.