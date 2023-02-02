Mother Nature has remained cruel to Ryan Mors.
Yankton has received nearly 45 inches of snowfall so far this winter, with 24 inches still on the ground. As Yankton School District activities director, Mors has seen his calendar wiped out — sometimes several times on the same day — and forced to start from scratch.
“In all of my years as an (activities) director and coach, I have never been involved with so many rescheduled events in ONE season,” he said.
Winter has spared no activity, and the scheduling conundrum isn’t limited to athletics.
The tally for rescheduled or canceled events from Dec. 8-Jan. 28 includes: nine high school boys and girls basketball games (including a doubleheader), six wrestling events, two gymnastics meets, two debate tournaments, two concerts, six middle school boys and girls basketball dates and multiple sixth-grade intramural basketball games.
In one case, a YHS home wrestling triangular was canceled, and the Bucks traveled to the other two schools for separate duals. In another case, the wrestlers couldn’t travel to a meet that was still held.
The YHS gymnasts couldn’t attend a scheduled meet but were invited to attend a different one.
“Our All-State high school band auditions were canceled and done virtually instead of in person,” Mors said. “And countless practices for both athletics and fine arts have been canceled.”
Because of the record-setting snowfall this winter, area school officials say they are dealing with scheduling issues they haven’t experienced in years — even decades.
Yankton Superintendent Wayne Kindle has dealt with missed school days at home while also attending legislative meetings in Pierre.
“So far this school year, we have missed three days first semester and three days second semester — a total of six days, along with some two-hour late starts and early dismissals,” he said.
“We don’t build in specific snow days. However, we are in session well above the required number of minutes/days required by state law. Essentially, the minutes/days we go above the state required number of minutes/days does allow us flexibility to use as ‘built-in snow days.’”
The Yankton School District doesn’t normally make any snow-day decisions until the April or May school board meetings, Kindle said. However, that looks to change this year, he added.
“Given this has been a much different winter than we have experienced in a few years, we will provide some information at our February school board meeting and discuss in more detail at our March school board meeting,” he explained.
When it comes to what lies ahead, Kindle holds both a realistic yet optimistic outlook.
“I believe we still have the potential for some significant snow and weather-related conditions,” he said.
AREA SCHOOLS RESPOND
Schools across the Yankton region report the same scheduling nightmares — and nearly two months still officially remain in winter.
“Snow days” are commonly built into school calendars, although many districts have scheduled far more than the required minimum number of classroom hours. In those cases, they may not need to make up any lost time.
That’s the case in a normal year, but the 2022-23 winter has been anything but normal. A number of districts have already exceeded their scheduled number of snow days for an entire school year.
Those schools are left with the decision of making up lost days. Some schools are using days normally scheduled for no classes. The districts on four-day weeks now hold classes on those off-days. Others will extend the length of the school year.
School districts in the western parts of the region have been particularly hard hit. Portions of Charles Mix and Douglas counties received nearly 30 inches of snowfall at one time and another 6-10 inches during the most recent storm. Other parts of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska have received at least a foot of snow, many of them reaching two feet.
For many districts, this month’s school board meeting includes at least discussion on snow days. The following is a round-up of several area schools.
• ANDES CENTRAL: Superintendent Cheryl Thaler said the district normally misses two or three days of inclement weather. However, the school has already changed some vacation days to instructional days and added two days to the end of the school year.
Andes Central does not utilize distance learning when the school is closed for weather-related reasons, she said.
• BLOOMFIELD, Neb.: Interim Superintendent Jeff Messersmith said his district is working to meet state law for instructional hours in an academic year.
Nebraska requires 1,080 hours per year for high school and 1,032 hours for elementary students. At this time, the Bloomfield calendar calls for 178 contact days in the classroom, or 1,320 hours for the high school and 1,232 for the elementary school.
“We have missed approximately five school days, and we used a virtual day for one of those,” he said. “If you subtract the five days, or the 37.5 hours, Bloomfield is still above the 1,080 hours. We are watching this closely and will make sure our students are still growing educationally.”
Bloomfield school officials are also working with the equation for instructional units, Messersmith said. So far, the district has remained above the classroom hours and instruction units required under state law, he added.
“We are able to accomplish this in all curricular areas,” he noted. “Bloomfield will do what it needs to do, in order to meet (state requirements).”
• BON HOMME: Superintendent Brad Peters reported at the Jan. 18 school board meeting that, with the inclement weather before and after the holiday break, some calendar adjustments have been necessary, according to the Tyndall Tribune & Register and the Springfield Times.
The calendar includes three snow days. As of the January board meeting, the district had missed a tutor day (Bon Homme operates on a four-day week) and four snow days. In order to make up for one missed snow day, the district will hold classes today (Friday), which would normally be a day without school.
Because of the four-day week, make-up days are normally held the Friday of the week in which he closure occurred, if possible. If more than one day is missed during a week, the administration will determine the other make-up days.
• CORSICA-STICKNEY: Superintendent Scott Muckey said his district has built four snow days into the calendar but has lost seven days for weather.
“We have not had this many days (lost) for weather in a while,” he said.
The district will now hold classes on Feb. 20 and Easter Monday, which were holidays, and hold a teacher data retreat at the end of the school year, Muckey said.
“Also, we are trying to anticipate snow days based upon forecasts, which is somewhat not 100% reliable,” he said. “We will do e-learning if we correctly anticipated. Each instructor has a Distance Classroom link.”
• FREEMAN PUBLIC: Superintendent Jake Tietje said he hasn’t seen a similar winter for about 25 years.
“This has been a challenging winter, to say the least. The last comparable winter was during the 1996-1997 school year. I believe we canceled school 10 times that year,” he said.
“We are very fortunate in Freeman that our school board approved up to five days to be built into the calendar for snow days. To date, we have used four of those days. We have our fingers crossed that we will make it through the rest of the winter without any more cancellations.”
One calendar adjustment does remain, Tietje said.
“We had two additional days that we closed school due to inclement weather, but those were on staff in-service days,” he said. “We are working on a plan for staff to make up that professional development time.”
• MARION: Interim Superintendent Brad Berens said his district has missed five full days along with three “late start” days and one “early release” day.
“Because Marion has a four-day week — Monday through Thursday — we are making up lost days by adding in five Fridays,” he said. “We have not needed to use distance learning.”
Berens provided perspective on the current situation. “The past few weeks have been challenging due to the weather. However, this is nothing compared to the challenges we experienced with COVID.”
• PARKER: Superintendent Donovan DeBoer said his district has missed six class days so far. The district will not use distance learning to make up for snow days, DeBoer said.
“We are making up two days for sure that are built in our calendar,” he said. “As far as the other four, we will have those discussions at the board level.”
This year might bring a different response than past years, DeBoer said.
“Generally, in the past, we do not come back after Memorial Day. We haven’t seen that (as a) positive for staff or students,” he said. “However, with our building projects, and needing help to move, there could be a situation that we have staff come back for a day or two to help move. (We) just have to see how many more days we get canceled.”
• PLATTE-GEDDES: Superintendent Joel Bailey said this school year has been unlike any other, at least in recent years.
“It has been an unprecedented winter thus far. Platte-Geddes has missed nine snow days,” he said. “We do not build any (snow) days into our calendar, per se. However, we overwhelmingly exceed the minimum numbers of hours (962.5) requirement. We are still good in that department.”
When it comes to this year, Bailey noted the loss of multiple consecutive days of school. “In the 12 years that I have been part of the district, we have never missed more than five days and never more than three in a row,” he said.
The Platte-Geddes school board will determine whether to make up instructional days at its February meeting, Bailey said.
“I have provided them with dates for potential make-up days,” he said. “Currently, we treat snow days as snow days, as many of our students are put to work on the family farms and ranches. We are in the process of discussing e-learning days but have not committed to that just yet.”
• SANTEE, Neb.: Superintendent Dave Mroczek said his district has used five snow days and has now gone over the limit for its calendar.
“We’ll probably just extend the school year in May by two or three days,” he said. “I really don’t want to take days off that were planned as off days, like spring break or Easter, so our best way is to add a few days in May. We’re going to get out on May 11 (for the year), so we have some days to play with.”
• WAGNER: Superintendent Matt Yost said his district has used all five days built into the calendar for snow or other district needs or emergencies. The district doesn’t use distance learning as a platform for make-up days.
“At this time, we have not made a decision on snow make-up days,” he said. “We will have discussion at our February school board meeting, but there is still a lot of winter left!”
YSD ACTIVITIES
The following list contains everything Yankton High School and Yankton Middle School had postponed or canceled from Dec. 8–Jan. 28.
• 4 HS boys basketball games were postponed and rescheduled (SF Lincoln, SF Washington, Aberdeen Central and Huron);
• 3 HS girls basketball games were postponed and rescheduled (SF Washington, Aberdeen Central and SF Roosevelt);
• 1 HS basketball doubleheader was postponed and rescheduled (Douglas);
• 1 HS wrestling triangular was postponed and rescheduled (Vermillion/Dakota Valley);
• 1 home HS wrestling triangular was canceled and two separate duals were created to make up those matches (travel to Pierre and travel to Watertown to wrestle Huron);
• 1 HS wrestling invite was still held but YHS was unable to attend (Brookings);
• 2 separate JV wrestling invites were canceled (Sioux Valley and Parker);
• 1 MS Wrestling Quad was canceled (Norfolk/Madison, Nebraska/Schuyler Nebraska);
• 1 HS Gymnastics meet was still held but YHS was unable to attend (at Mitchell with Pierre and SF O’Gorman);
• The YHS Gymnastics team attended a new invite to make up for missing the Mitchell event. (Huron);
• 1 HS Gymnastics triangular was postponed and rescheduled (Huron/Madison);
• 1 debate tournament was canceled (Brookings);
• Day two of the annual YHS debate tournament was canceled. (Yankton Lewis & Clark);
• The Lincoln Elementary music concert was postponed and rescheduled;
• The HS/MS Holiday Choir concert was postponed and rescheduled;
• 2 separate 7/8 grade boys basketball games at Norfolk, Nebraska, were altered (one was postponed and rescheduled, the other one was canceled);
• 7/8 GBB at SF O’Gorman was canceled and not made up;
• 7/8 BBB vs. Brandon Valley was canceled and not made up;
• 7/8 GBB vs. Brandon Valley was canceled and not made-up;
• 7/8 BBB vs. Mitchell was postponed and rescheduled;
• 7/8 BBB vs. SF O’Gorman had to be moved do a different date to accommodate the 7/8 BBB Mitchell reschedule date;
• 7/8 GBB at Mitchell was postponed and rescheduled;
• Multiple 6th grade intramural boys basketball games were either postponed and rescheduled or canceled;
• All-State High School Band Auditions canceled and done virtually instead of in person (Brandon Valley).
• Countless practices for both athletics and fine arts have been canceled.
