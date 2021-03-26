Yankton Area Arts (YAA) is now accepting applications for the 2021 Educator Scholarship. This annual educator scholarship was established in 2018 to inspire Yankton educators to add creative, engaging, artful methods to their classroom curriculum.
The scholarship awarded will be up to $500 and is intended to assist with costs associated with continuing education or graduate credit course opportunities. All Yankton educators are eligible and encouraged to apply.
Applications are due May 1. An email was sent to school administrators with a direct link to the application. Educators may also access the application by inquiring with YAA at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to educating, advocating, and enriching Yankton by integrating the arts into the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.