SIOUX FALLS —A North Sioux City man convicted of one count of False Income Tax Return and three counts of Willful Failure to File Tax Returns has been sentenced in federal court. The sentencing took place on March 27.

According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, James R. Winckler, 60, was sentenced to three years of probation, a fine in the amount of $25,000, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $175.

