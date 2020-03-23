100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 24, 1920
• The building season has opened up nicely on the Hill. Work is now going forward on the Lutheran parsonage, just east of Vangen church. Some first-class carpenters from Minneapolis are on the job and good work is assured.
• Yankton turned out a light vote in the primary elections yesterday. With a total of 1,176 votes unofficially reported, the city went with the county in favoring Johnson, McMaster, Norbeck and Dillon. There was little electioneering and the small vote was apparently largely due to a disinterested inertia on the part of the voters generally.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 24, 1945
• The second day of spring, Thursday, brought a mid-afternoon fire to Gayville when the old “Tom Crotty” house on the corner of Bye street and Binns avenue burned to the ground. It had been unoccupied for the past 15 years. The building was ignited by a nearby grass fire.
• Mayfield took the first step in organization of Missouri Valley league baseball Thursday, March 22, with the annual election of officers at a pre-season business session.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 24, 1970
• May 18-23 was designated as “Clean Up Week” in Yankton by the Yankton City Commission at its meeting Monday evening. The Clean Up Week will be carried out in cooperation with the Yankton Chamber of Commerce and other groups. The suggestion was made that the youth of the community might assist with the cleanup at a designated minimum charge with the proceeds to go to Recreation for Yankton Youth (RFYY).
• Police on patrol discovered that someone had been trying to pry open a Coke machine at the Phillips 66 station on West Fourth St.
25 Years Ago
Friday, March 24, 1995
• Issues faced every day by child care providers will be addressed Saturday during the Dakotaland Child Care Providers and Parents Conference at the Yankton Inn & Convention Center. This year has attracted 50 more participants over the 100 registered last year, said Judy Johnson, extension agent.
• Kay Kiliner’s first graders transformed into biologists Thursday morning. About 15, eight-week-old land snails captured the Webster School students’ attention thanks to SDSU Extension Service, Yankton County. Debbi Overseth with the extension office brought the snails and a snail study program to students through a grant from the 4-H Foundation.
