Yankton Area Arts is pleased to announce Tessa Belgum as the recipient of the fourth annual Educator Scholarship.
The YAA Educator Scholarship was established to help make arts education more accessible to local teachers by encouraging them to find courses that will help them find creative methods they can incorporate in their daily lessons.
Ms. Belgum is a Yankton Middle School Band Instructor. She will be attending the Band Director Institute hosted by Arts South Dakota, the South Dakota Arts Council and Northern State University.
“My goal is to enhance my instrumental techniques and procedures in my classroom, find new and invigorating music for my middle schoolers, and keep up to date with new music literature,” she said.
The Band Director Institute is held in conjunction with the annual Art Education Institute and the Choral Director Institute in July.
