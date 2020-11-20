Yankton City Commission To Discuss Mask Options

The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss community masking options during its meeting Monday.
During a work session ahead of its regular meeting, the board will discuss whether it would like to pursue a resolution recommending masks in public to stem the tide of COVID-19, or whether it would like to get the ball rolling on a potential ordinance as other communities around the state have done.
While a resolution could be passed at the commission’s meeting later in the evening, an ordinance would require additional notice and further meetings.
The board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at RTEC for the work session with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m. The public may attend, but space is severely limited in the commission chambers due to social distancing protocol. The public can follow the meeting on the city’s YouTube Live page where they will also be able to comment on any proposal.
