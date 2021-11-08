When Colin Reisner embezzled from VFW Post 791, he took more from the Yankton unit than just the quarter-million dollars in missing funds.
Reisner also took Post 791’s reputation and nearly destroyed one of the state’s oldest VFW units, according to a prosecutor and VFW members.
“We were nearly extinguished by the actions of one individual, which is treason in the ranks,” VFW Post Commander Bill Rueppel said, noting the post nearly lost its charter.
After 2-1/2 hours of emotional statements from both sides Monday, Judge Cheryle Gering sentenced Reisner to eight years in the state penitentiary. In addition, he was ordered to pay $294,632.21 in restitution.
The financial situation was far worse than initially suspected, and it damaged the state and national reputation of the post and its members, Rueppel said in his statement at the sentencing.
“We didn’t even have enough money to pay the bugler who played ‘Taps’ at a military funeral. As a commander, I was never so embarrassed,” he said.
“This has gone on for several years with no sign of stopping. We treated Mr. Reisner like he was one of us. We found that wasn’t true. This was a betrayal of veterans and their families.”
In his remarks to the court, Reisner noted he has battled addiction but wasn’t using it as an excuse or denying the wrong he had done to others.
He spoke to the VFW members in the audience, acknowledging their feelings of anger, hurt and betrayal. The members nearly filled the courtroom, many of them wearing the organization’s red vest.
“I felt this is my first opportunity to address the VFW. I don’t think I would get a welcome walking into their post,” he said. “I’m sorry I have betrayed your trust and have hurt you. I can’t make up for what I did. I don’t expect hugs and handshakes when this is over. But some day, I hope you forgive me for what I’ve done.”
In addition, Reisner apologized to his family, noting their shock when the police drove up to the house for his arrest and for all the pain they have experienced because of him.
“I’m sorry for what I put them through, through this embarrassing thing,” he said. “I’ll spend the rest of my life praying for forgiveness from everyone I hurt.”
During Monday’s sentencing, about 40 people nearly filled the courtroom. Most of them were VFW members.
During a time for statements, VFW members told how Reisner’s actions not only nearly took down the post but also ruined officers’ reputations because they were believed to be linked to the embezzlement.
Rather than joyously celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, VFW Post 791 in Yankton learned a member embezzled more than $250,000 over the course of five years. The losses came on top of a difficult period in which the post was closed or severely curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the embezzlement, the Yankton unit nearly lost its charter. After an extensive audit, members found years of unpaid bills and taxes. The post lost its non-profit status and was missing money earmarked for hosting the South Dakota VFW Convention.
The convention held a double special meaning, not only marking Post 791’s centennial celebration but also celebrating post member Cody Mangold as the South Dakota VFW Commander for 2020-21.
Beyond the stolen funds, Rueppel described the possible long-term financial blow because of the embezzlement. “If we don’t get our non-profit status back, we would need to pay corporate level taxes,” he said.
A certificate public accountant (CPA) combed through hundreds of documents from 2016-2020, costing Post 791 even more money that it didn’t have at the time.
VFW Post member Laddie Novak Jr. said he suffered personally. “(Reisner) forged my name on papers. He tarnished my reputation,” Novak said.
Reisner stole money that was intended for veterans, their families and the community at large, Novak said.
“This is not as simple as one mistake. This was calculated over five years,” Novak said. “(Reisner) took steps to hide his crime. I would like to see him receive the maximum sentence, so he has time to think of (what he did to) others.”
Post 791 member Dale Stibral was serving as commander when Reisner took over as quartermaster (treasurer) of the post. Stibral described ways in which Reisner manipulated VFW operations with lies and rumors, even getting members suspended from the post.
“Colin got me suspended. … Well, I’m back again, and I’m just one,” Stibral said. “We have 400 members that Colin hurt.”
While family members spoke in Reisner’s defense, one family member — Marjorie Reisner Olson — spoke out against him. She helped him get the quartermaster job, but he destroyed her faith in him with his actions, she said.
“What he has done has dishonored my parents and hurt our family name,” she said.
Mangold said his reputation was damaged because people believed he was part of an inside job with Reisner.
“We live in a small community. People assumed I was part of this. I was harassed numerous times. My wife had so much harassment she almost quit her job, and my father-in-law was harassed,” Mangold said.
Even on the morning of his arrest, Reisner cashed a VFW check, Mangold said.
“Just because you’re honorably discharged doesn’t mean you’re actually an honorable person. It just means you didn’t get caught,” Mangold said. “We’re taught the Army values, and (Reisner) violated each one of those values.”
In his defense, Reisner’s wife, Amanda, and two of his children, Hailey and Madison, asked the court not to sentence him to prison so he could continue his rehabilitation, make restitution and support his family.
Amanda Reisner spoke of her husband’s struggles with PTSD after returning from military service in Iraq and Afghanistan and which continued to plague him for years, she said.
She described her husband’s problems with anger, difficulty sleeping and other issues. However, he has received counseling and has started turning his life around through his church, she said.
“It’s the first time in 12 years I have my husband back, and it’s good to see my kids have their dad back,” she said.
Hailey Reisner, 20, a University of South Dakota student, said she wasn’t diminishing her father’s actions but still considers him a veteran who served his country. Because of the embezzlement, she said she will probably never again have the relationships she had with VFW members.
She questioned what she considered VFW Post 791’s lack of financial controls with checks and balances.
“In five years of this (embezzlement), where was the audit that would have stopped this after one year?” she asked, adding the VFW also uses pre-signed checks which added to her father’s temptation and opportunity.
Madison Reisner, a high school senior, described the impact the past year has had on her life. She described coming home with her prom dress only to learn her father had been arrested and was in the county jail.
She urged the courts not to sentence her father to prison, instead allowing him to repay his debt and remain part of his family’s life.
In addition, Reisner’s pastors and friends spoke of the way in which he had used his spiritual life to gain strength and to change himself. They asked the VFW members and others for forgiveness and understanding.
In his statement, Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorney Tyler Larsen described the manner in which Reisner nearly took down the century-old VFW post in a short amount of time.
“When Colin Reisner took over as quartermaster in 2016, it started a downward trend for the VFW,” Larsen said.
During his first month in the position, Reisner wrote himself a check for $1,000, which began a sense of embezzlement and dishonesty, Larsen said.
Reisner drained VFW accounts at two separate Yankton banks and took out loans, Larsen said. The post was unable to perform functions, such as the Cooties organization visits and gifts for veterans in hospitals and nursing home.
Reisner used the VFW checking account and credit for more than just gambling and alcohol, Larsen said. Funds were used for concerts and other entertainment, vacations, phone bills, eyeglasses, groceries, appliances, a new phone and a medical bill, Larsen said.
Letters of support from the Reisner family were “troubling” because they blamed the VFW for the situation, Larsen said.
“(Reisner) had a five-year spending spree funded by the VFW,” Larsen said, noting the full amount may never be known because of unaccounted cash.
In her statement, defense attorney Luci Youngberg asked for a suspended imposition of sentence because it marks Reisner first felony, because he has received counseling and so he could work and make restitution. If incarceration was imposed, she asked for her client to receive time in the county jail so he could obtain work release and earn money for restitution.
Gering declined the request, saying Reisner needed to serve time for the offense. “One thing I can do to protect the community is to have the theft on your records so that you will never be put in a position of trust again,” she told Reisner.
Gering encouraged all parties to seek healing. “That’s not going to be an easy process, and it’s something we may never reach,” she said.
However, she felt Monday’s airing of feelings by all sides offered an important first step. “Both sides will hopefully find a small bit of resolution in it,” she said.
