South Dakota recorded 23 new deaths related two COVID-19 — including two in Union County and one in Clay County — in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,656. In Union County, the death toll rose to 34, and Clay County saw its toll rise to 13.
South Dakota reported 266 new infections, while active cases fell to 4,662, its lowest level since Oct. 7.
Yankton County reported four new infections Sunday after posting a gain of 69 cases Saturday. The number of recoveries rose by 43 (2,536 overall). One new hospitalization was recorded (122).
Here are South Dakota statistics for Sunday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 105,544 (+266: 190 confirmed, 76 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,662 (-175);
• Recoveries — 99,226 (+418);
• Hospitalizations — 6,063 ever hospitalized (+24); 213 currently hospitalized (+4);
• Testing — 3,139 new tests processed; 902 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 56,625 total vaccinations (+1,094); 46,796 individuals hospitalized (+1,000).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services portal was not updated late Saturday.
