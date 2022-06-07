The following events are scheduled for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area June 9-12:
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
• 5-7 p.m. — WATERCRAFT: Meet at the Southwest side of Lake Yankton. Pre-registration required at the Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
• 3:30-5 p.m. — NATURE CRAFT: Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
• 10 a.m-1 p.m. — HOMESTEAD DAYS: Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter #1. Dutch Oven Demonstrations, Homemade Ice Cream, Butter Making, Candle Making, Pioneer Crafts, Mining Sluice, Bread Making, and much more.
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — LAKE YANKTON FESTIVAL on the south side of Lake Yankton: Mini Golf, Watercraft, Fishing, and much more.
• 7-8:30 p.m. — NATURE BINGO: Come to play and win prizes at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE at Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.