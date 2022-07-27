South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,956. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota decreased slightly from last week. Overall, there were 1,498 new cases reported Wednesday, down from 1,514 a week ago. However, active cases in the state rose to 4,390, up 214 from last week.
Locally, seven of the eight area South Dakota counties saw double-digit increases in new cases. Notably, Charles Mix County reported 46 new cases, its biggest rise since the Jan. 20 daily report. Only Hutchinson County, with nine new infections, fell below double figures.
Yankton County recorded 36 new infections, the third straight week of seeing at least 30 new cases. There were 26 new recoveries reported, with active cases rising to 94. There were three new COVID-related hospitalizations posted.
South Dakota’s active hospitalizations dropped to 82 (-4), with 59 new hospitalizations reported.
Other statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations (7/-1 from last week) — Bon Homme County 2; Turner County, 1; Union County, 1; Yankton County, 3;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test Positivity Rate — 23.9% (-1.6%); New tests processed: 9,197 (+364);
• New Area S.D. Cases (147/+49) — Bon Homme County, +10; Charles Mix County, +46; Clay County, +13; Douglas County, +11; Hutchinson County, +9; Turner County, +12; Union County, +10; Yankton County, +36;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (323/+69) — Bon Homme County, 19 (+6); Charles Mix County, 78 (+25); Clay County, 38 (+1); Douglas County, 14 (+8); Hutchinson County, 20 (+2); Turner County, 27 (+4); Union County, 32 (+3); Yankton County, 94 (+10);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — Seven of the eight area South Dakota counties rated at high community spread, while Union County was listed at substantial spread.
