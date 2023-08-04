POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 10:39 am
POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Anthony Palmer, 53, of Yankton was arrested Thursday at 1:14 a.m. for DUI.
• Jordan Mondragon, 31, of Yankton was arrested Thursday at 12:10 a.m. on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions.
• Phillip Stahl, 51, of Yankton was arrested Thursday at 12:47 a.m. on three separate bench warrants issued by Yankton County for failure to appear.
• Dakota McCloud, 24, of Yankton was arrested Thursday at 3:57 p.m. for violation of conditional bond — no contact in a domestic arrest.
ACCIDENTS
• No accidents were reported.
INCIDENTS
• The sheriff received a report Thursday at 11:02 a.m. of abuse of an elderly person or nursing at an unspecified location.
• The sheriff received a report Thursday at 12:14 p.m. of a possible bond violation on W. 31st Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 2:13 p.m. of a shoplifting theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff received a report Thursday at 4:15 p.m. of a theft at an unspecified location.
• Police reported Thursday at 5:37 p.m. that an individual brought in old ammunition for disposal by law enforcement on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 8:36 p.m. of a possible sex crime on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 11:02 p.m. of firearms or weapons involving two males kicked out of cockatoo, who returned with bats on E. Third Street.
• Police received a report Friday at 12:19 a.m. of a theft caught on camera, on Burleigh Street.
• Police received a report Friday 7:10 a.m. finding a lost set of keys on Third Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.