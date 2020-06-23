Mount Marty’s Bede Art Gallery, located on the Yankton campus, has announced the exhibition schedule for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The gallery will feature the work of several area artists and Mount Marty students and several gallery talks on the topics of painting, photography, fiber arts, weaving, drawing and sculpture. One spring exhibition will be raising funds for Pathways Shelter for the Homeless in Yankton.
The Bede Art Gallery opens July 1, 2020, with Phyllis Packard’s “Against the Wind,” featuring fiber arts and weaving. The exhibition will be open until Sept. 26, 2020. A reception and gallery talk will be held on Sept. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
From Sept. 28-Oct. 28, the gallery will host the “Heavy Metal and Random Opportunities” photography exhibition by Trudy L. Waterman. The reception and gallery talk for this exhibit will be held on Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m.
“Reflections of Colour,” an exhibition of acrylic paintings, water colours, and pencil drawings by Sandy Parish, will be held from Oct. 29 until Nov. 13. The gallery talk and reception will be held on Nov. 11 from 2-4 p.m.
The first Mount Marty Student Show of the academic year will come just before the end-of-semester break, Nov. 15-24.
With the spring semester will come “The Giving Lens” photography exhibition, opening on Jan. 19, 2021 and running through Feb. 24. The photos by Keley and Molly Smith will be available for purchase and all proceeds will benefit Pathways Shelter for the Homeless in Yankton. The gallery talk and reception will be hosted on Feb. 24 from 2-4 p.m.
“Through the Years” by Sue Hill will arrive on March 2 and remain until March 28. A reception and gallery talk celebrating these works of acrylic paintings and 3D sculpture will take place on March 28 from 2-4 p.m.
The Bede Art Gallery exhibition schedule will culminate in the second student art show of the year. The artwork will be on display from March 30 until April 17.
All exhibits, receptions and gallery talks at the Bede Art Gallery are free and open to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 1105 W. Eighth St. in Yankton, on Mount Marty’s campus, just off of the Marian Auditorium lobby.
