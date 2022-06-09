SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Urban Indian Health will present South Dakota’s first-ever Two-Spirit Wacipi to celebrate resilience, inclusivity, community and the Two-Spirit identity. The event takes place Thursday, June 16, at the Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center, 515 N Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Activities run from noon- 9 p.m., with Grand Entries at noon and 6 p.m.
The powwow is officially part of the planned activities for Sioux Falls Pride and is presented through a coalition of organizations: SDUIH; Sioux Falls Pride; the Transformation Project; Uniting Resilience; the Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center; and Two-Spirit Nation.
The Sioux Falls Department of Health will be present for free HIV and syphilis screenings, and LEAD will also have voter registration available for attendees.
All are welcome and encouraged to join. You do not need to be Native American to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.