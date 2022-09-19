South Dakota Prison Inmate In Springfield Dies

SPRINGFIELD — A South Dakota state prison inmate has died in Springfield.
According to the Department of Corrections, Christopher Defender, 40, was found unresponsive at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield Monday morning. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
