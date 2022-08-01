PIERRE — Keeping higher education affordable continues to be a top priority for the Board of Regents (BOR) and its institutions. During the BOR July meeting this week, board members outlined their budget priorities for the 2024 fiscal year, with a tuition freeze for public universities at the top of the list.

“We want our public universities to be able to recruit and retain students,” said South Dakota BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher. “And if we can offer tuition at the same level for three consecutive years, in this economy, we consider that a huge success for students and our state.”

