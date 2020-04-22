100 Years Ago
Friday, April 23, 1920
• Ferry boat traffic across the Missouri River at this point will be started tomorrow, stated Capt. Joseph Geisler this morning. He was aboard the new boat, the B.A. Douglass, from Chamberlain, and was going over the boat, cleaning it up and getting it in shape for ferry use.
• At the city hall the back jail steps, grown rotten through disuse, with no prisoners anymore, have been replaced by solid concrete.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 23, 1945
• Work was begun today by U.S. Army engineers on bank protection work on the Missouri river above the Meridian highway bridge on the Nebraska side after arrival here late Saturday afternoon of the “fleet” of engineer boats and barges with equipment and materials for the project.
• Singers from 13 South Dakota schools participated in a vocal festival Friday at Slagle auditorium, sponsored by the University of South Dakota and Vermillion high school.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 23, 1970
• Yankton police received a report Wednesday morning that a high powered rifle had been used sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday to fire two shots through the west door of the Montgomery Ward store at the Broadway Plaza. The bullets were recovered inside the building.
• When the Yankton High School student body — freshmen, sophomores and juniors — held an election to name its president for the coming school year, 80 percent of the 750 eligible voters turned out to cast ballots. By a close count, the voters elected Linda Ganske, junior, to succeed Mike McCormack, who has been Student Body president for 1969-70.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 23, 1995
• No paper
