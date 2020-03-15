United Way of Greater Yankton’s Big Red Bookshelf program aims to give local children easy access to age appropriate books. Book ownership is important in fostering an interest in reading and a love for books. Children feel pride in owning their own books and develop confidence in reading when books are easily within reach and can be read again and again. Providing youth access to books in our community is vital to fostering a love and appreciation for reading and learning for life.
The Big Red Bookshelf program places bright red bookshelves within the Yankton community filled with books appropriate for children from birth to fifth grade. Children are encouraged to take a book home with them to keep and share.
Since its inception in November 2013, over 40,000 donated children’s books have recirculated throughout the greater Yankton community where they are made available free for families to own. Gently used or new books are donated by local businesses, nonprofit agencies, or community members or through book drives organized by service groups, congregations, local schools and campus organizations. These books are sorted, cleaned and affixed with a label, then set out on the bright red bookshelves at sites where families will have easy access to them.
You can find United Way Big Red Bookshelves at the following locations:
• United Way Nonprofit Center — 610 W 23rd Street, Suite 11
• Fryn’ Pan Family Restaurant — 502 W 21st Street
• Avera Sacred Heart Hospital — 501 Summit Street
• Yankton Medical Clinic — 1104 W 8th Street
• The Banquet, UCC — 210 W 5th Street
• Yankton County Court Services — 410 Walnut Street
• Heartland Psychological Services — 904 W 23rd Street
• SD Human Services Center — 3515 Broadway Street
• First United Methodist Church — 207 West 11th Street
• Summer Food Service Program — Webster, Stewart, and Yankton Middle School
Thanks to a partnership with the Yankton County WIC Office, a new bookshelf location was recently added at their location, 321 W 3rd Street.
The goals of the Big Red Bookshelf program are to increase book ownership by families, encourage parent-child interactions with books, involve community members through book donations, and keep books circulating within the community.
Donations of gently used or new books appropriate for children from birth to 5th grade can be dropped off at the United Way Nonprofit Center, 610 W 23rd Street, Suite 11.
Are you a member of a service group or organization who would like to do a BOOK DRIVE, be a drop off location, or volunteer for The Big Red Bookshelf? Call United Way at 605-665-6766 or visit us at www.yanktonunitedway.org to learn more how you can contribute to this community program.
