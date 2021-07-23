The Endgame

When he closed down the largest military base in Afghanistan, Derek Thompson found the task reminded him of his Yankton hometown.
A U.S. Army major, Thompson commanded the mission during the past year that ultimately ended operations of the Bagram Air Base. It marked one of the largest undertakings in the withdrawal of the United States from Afghan soil after 20 years in the nation.
So how did the battle-torn Afghan terrain remind Thompson of his peaceful hometown of 15,000 residents on the banks of the Missouri River?
“Bagram was 40 miles north of Kabul (the capital). Size-wise, the base was 30 square miles. When I took over, we had 15,000 people on the base, he said. “It’s as if you were to take Yankton, pick it up and set it down in Afghanistan, and you put two big air strips in the middle of it. I was the operations officer and completely in charge of shutting it down in six months. It would be like totally evacuating Yankton and everything in it.”
The coalition forces have been stationed in the South Asian nation for 20 years, since shortly after the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. and its allies would withdraw from Afghanistan.
“We left a small contingent of about 600 to guard the embassy in Kabul,” Thompson said. “That was the number when I left, and where it is right now is between 600 and 650.”
Thompson arrived in Afghanistan in early June 2020 and returned home in late June 2021. He has completed the shutdown mission and recently visited Yankton with his wife, Jennifer (Sommer), and their 7-year-old son, Kohen.
ENTERING THE MILITARY
Thompson had enrolled in the ROTC program at Wyoming and began his military career following his college graduation in 2008. He served in Iraq from 2010-11, an experience that prepared him for his later assignment in Afghanistan.
“When I arrived in Iraq, it was later in the war and they were shutting down operations in Iraq,” he said. “I was a lieutenant in the First Infantry Division and part of the mission, so I’ve been through the shutdown of operations in two different countries.”
The Iraqi withdrawal proved logistically easy because troops and equipment could be driven to nearby Kuwait or Jordan. Cargo was taken to seaports to be flown or shipped home.
After returning from Iraq, Thompson’s military career hit the fast track. He took required courses for U.S. Army captains and then served with two special operations units.
After serving as a recruiter for a three-state area, he became a trainer of units for overseas deployment. He was then selected for a year-long course required of Army majors, taught at the U.S. Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia.
After the year of study, he was selected as one of 100 Army officers to attend the School of Advanced Military Studies. Those selected took a yearlong, in-depth leadership and planning course.
“When I was at that course, I learned I was one of the 10 of us selected to go to Afghanistan. Our mission was to reduce our footprint in that nation,” he said. “When I got (overseas), we had heard rumors that we were shutting down Afghanistan, and I had seen tweets that we were going to shut it down, but nothing official.”
Thompson’s title was United States Forces Afghanistan Planner, reporting to Generals Austin Scott Miller and James Mattis at the time. The mission became more challenging with the pandemic and a border shutdown, but Thompson credited the teamwork of multiple government agencies.
He had completed a 2013 mission to Afghanistan, which familiarized him with the nation.
MAKING THE NEWS
Thompson gained an additional reminder of the global significance of his mission when he met ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz, who serves as chief global affairs correspondent for the network.
“Before Bagram shut down, she interviewed General Miller on what it was like on the ground,” Thompson said. “She was very personable and very interested in the individual soldier, where they were from and why they joined. She tried to relate to everybody. If you didn’t see her on TV, you wouldn’t know she was this big-time ABC reporter.”
Thompson surprised Raddatz by knowing about “The Long Road Home,” an eight-part television miniseries based on her book. She told the story about the soldiers and their families affected by a 2004 ambush on U.S. troops at Baghdad during the Iraq War. The attack lasted hours and killed eight troops while injuring more than 65 others.
During Raddatz’s visit to Afghanistan, Thompson and others sought to tell the story of their successful mission.
REDUCING THE FOOTPRINT
From June-December 2020, the goal remained reducing personnel and equipment in Afghanistan, Thompson said. The work included not only the U.S. military but also America’s coalition partners from NATO and the civilian contractors from across the globe.
“When I was there, we had 25,000 contractors from 95 countries spread out across about 20 bases in Afghanistan,” he said. “We had contractors for all aspects of everyday life, from food service to private security to IT satellites. They filled so many categories.”
Thompson ran into obstacles trying to step down the number of people, including civilians, in the midst of a pandemic. He told of Ugandan contractors who came down with COVID, requiring him to coordinate efforts with the Joint Chief of Staffs, the Pentagon and the State Department to return the Ugandans home.
The pandemic changed how the missions were run, with restricted travel between bases. Vaccinations became available in January, making everyday operations easier. Because of COVID, two-week leaves were canceled for all personnel, meaning Thompson worked 12 1/2 months straight of 14-18 hour days, seven days a week.
However, he described it as part of the mission, and he was grateful for social media allowing contact with his family.
A CHANGED MISSION
With the incoming Biden administration last January, Thompson gained a sense that his mission could change and accelerate.
“In January 2021, we started to get more indication that we were going to shut down the country, but nothing official. I took on the role of Bagram Air Field operations officer and leadership planner. I was the Number 2 in charge of Bagram Air Base and worked for the commander of the air field,” Thompson said.
“From January until April, we were planning for a shutdown but didn’t have any type of end date. There weren’t any official orders from the White House or national level of leadership. But then in April, President Biden went on national television and announced we would be out by September. The official order was that we were going to close down, and we started planning to shut down by September.”
However, a week later the shutdown timeline started changing. The deadline was moved up to July 22 and then to the end of June.
“From the time President Biden announced we were going to (exit the country), it was roughly 82 days to close down the Bagram Air Field. We had to redeploy 15,000 people, about $500 million of equipment to retrograde out of there and 1,500 tons of equipment that went out on large transport aircraft,” Thompson said.
“We also had to destroy a bunch of sensitive equipment because, financially, it made more sense to destroy it than fly it back. We gave a bunch of equipment to our Afghan allies. When we shut down, those were the big things.”
Thompson described much of his time as dedicated to “reverse city engineering,” in which his troops disassembled state-of-the-art power, water treatment and wastewater plants. At the same time, the contractors who had worked with those operations had now exited or were preparing to leave the country.
“How do we still provide those basic life services and standard of living while reducing our footprint, of moving equipment and personnel and maintaining the security of everyone on the Bagram Air Field?” he asked.
“I had to credit the course I took in Kansas the year before I deployed to Afghanistan. That planning course covered all about different ways to plan for contingencies that you don’t expect.”
However, Thompson wasn’t caught off-guard by the changed timeline. He had already planned a contingency for shutting down operations.
“I did what I needed to do,” he said. “When it came to that time frame, I wasn’t starting from scratch.”
As part of the withdrawal process, Thompson oversaw 1,500 tons of equipment that needed to be moved out, inspected, weighed, washed, strapped down and transported, usually from Bagram to Kuwait or Qatar using up to 20 cargo planes a day to take out equipment.
Sensitive equipment with classified or other secret information was wiped clean and placed into an industrial level shredder, Thompson said.
“We weren’t just looking at the Taliban,” he said. “When we leave, we anticipate Pakistani intelligence services will come in, and we know the Russians and Chinese have a vested interest.”
As he closed out Bagram, the Germans and Italians were shutting down other major bases.
With his sensitive mission, Thompson’s plans usually went to his two immediate levels of superiors. However, some of his plans went to the U.S. Defense Secretary and even President Biden’s office.
“When you’re shutting down our largest base in Afghanistan, any type of product I created could end up at the strategic national level,” Thompson explained.
In addition, he worked on Bagram security matters with NATO partners that included Polish, Bosnian, Georgian, Bulgarian, Romanian and Czech troops. While NATO has existed since World War II, Afghanistan marked the only major conflict where a majority of NATO member nations was involved at the same time, he added.
“It was one of the most enjoyable aspects of my job, working with my European allies. We had the cultural exchange, and I learned how they handled problems,” he said. “It was truly teamwork that came from our diverse backgrounds. We wanted everyone to be secure. Our motto was, ‘We go in together, through it together and get out together.’”
GOING HOME
While Thompson encountered little enemy fire, he noticed movement as the U.S. and allies shut down bases in Afghanistan.
“The Taliban consciously didn’t attack the U.S. or NATO because we would end up staying longer,” he said. “But they attacked our Afghan allies and took over district centers, which are like our county seats or regionally important cities.”
Besides the remaining embassy troops, the U.S. provides air power and coverage, Thompson said. “(The Afghans) are on their own now. They are being supported as best we can, but we’re not in the country,” he said.
The question remains about any plan for helping Afghans, such as interpreters and contractors, who helped the coalition and now want to escape their country for fear of their safety, Thompson said.
“Their life is in danger unless we get them out, but they have to be vetted, screened and receive special immigration visas. With COVID, the processing of those visas is like anything else in the world. It slows down (the process),” he said. “It all takes time, but we’re working against time as the Taliban starts moving in across Afghanistan. Their lives are in danger, day to day.”
Thompson looks back with amazement at what was accomplished during his time at Bagram.
“I reduced and closed down the biggest base in Afghanistan. I was part of history, especially when you start reading or seeing stories on national television, like CNN other networks. They’re talking about what I planned and executed,” he said.
“My name isn’t attached to any of that, but that’s OK. It truly was a team effort by everybody. We had civilian contractors who had been there for 10-plus year who didn’t believe until the end we were shutting down. After all, we had been there 20 years.”
For perspective, Thompson noted he was in high school when 9/11 occurred, and some of the current Afghan troops weren’t even born at the time.
His next assignment will make him executive officer of a chemical battalion which normally consists of about 450 people. “I’ll be the Number Two person. My job is really the equivalent of a chief of staff handling the daily operations of the battalion,” he said.
Whatever the future holds, Thompson said he has been forever impacted by the past year.
“We did a lot of things right, and we did a lot of things wrong, but you learn from all of them,” he said. “Down the road, others may look at what we did and apply it.”
