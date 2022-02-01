South Dakota posted 10 new deaths related to COVID-19, including a death in Union County for the second straight day, in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,660.
For Union County, the new death was its 49th overall.
The DOH reported 1,756 new infections Tuesday, while active cases dropped for the sixth straight reporting day, falling to 30,559 (-1,680).
Current hospitalizations related to COVID-19 fell to 366 (-27), the lowest level since Jan. 18. However, there were 84 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday, several of them in the Yankton area, including: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +3; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +2; Union County, +2; and Yankton County, +3.
South Dakota’s seven-day test-positivity rate dipped to 32.3% (-3.5%).
Yankton County recorded 46 new infections, but 82 new recoveries were also posted, the biggest one-day total since Dec. 17, 2020. Active cases fell to 771.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +8; Charles Mix County, +27; Clay County, +20; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +12; Turner County, +11; and Union County, +18.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Tuesday reported 34 active cases (30 students, 4 staff), down eight from Monday. There were 41 people in quarantine/isolation (-7), none of whom were on campus (-1).
The weekly COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Corrections showed no active cases at the Yankton Community Work Center and two active cases (both inmates) at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website reported 50 active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp (49 inmates, 1 staff).
